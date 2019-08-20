Man arrested after stealing from same Bloomfield Township Lowe's four times, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Pontiac man was arrested after stealing outdoor power equipment from the same Lowe's store in Bloomfield Township four times, officials said.

Jerome Ware, 46, of Pontiac, was caught on surveillance cameras July 27 stealing a shopping cart full of outdoor power equipment from the Lowe's store at 1801 Telegraph Road, police said.

Ware returned to the store three more times over several days and stole outdoor power equipment each time, according to authorities.

He took about $5,300 worth of outdoor equipment from the store in total, officials said.

Police said Ware was taken into custody while committing the same crime in a neighboring city.

He was arraigned Friday at 48th District Court and charged with first-degree retail fraud.

Ware is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court Monday before Judge Kimberly Small.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.