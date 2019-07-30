Man arrested for armed robbery of Oxford Township bank, police say

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank in Oxford Township.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Oxford Bank in the city's downtown area, police said.

Shane Murray Cummings has been arrested on an active arrest warrant for armed robbery, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers was offering a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.

