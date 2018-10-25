Man arrested for stealing hard drives from Bloomfield Township Costco

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - John Carlton Fair, 45, was arraigned Thursday on charges of retail fraud.

According to authorities, just before 3 p.m. Monday, the Costco on Telegraph Road reported a retail fraud. Police were informed staff observed Fair conceal two external hard drives, valued at $240, in his coat and exit the store without paying. Fair was confronted by store employees and arrested when officers arrived.

He was given a $15,000 bond and is expected to return to court on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.