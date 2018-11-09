Man arrested on suspicion of bribing Harper Woods police officer

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 20-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday and was charged with possession of marijuana, obstructing a police officer and bribery of a public official.

According to authorities, a Harper Woods police officer arrested Dwan Michael Miller for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. While in the back of the police car, Miller allegedly attempted to bribe the police officer, offering to pay money if he could be let go.

Miller was given a bond of $15,000 and is expected to return to court on Nov. 21. If convicted, Miller could face up to 40 years in prison.

