EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into several homes and businesses along Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe.

The man has a thin build and is in his late teens or early 20s, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department 586-445-9120.

