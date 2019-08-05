Man caught on video stealing air compressor vending machine from Waterford gas station

A man accused of stealing an air compressor vending machine from a Waterford Township gas station on July 14, 2019. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who was caught on video unbolting, dragging and stealing a tire air compressor vending machine from a Waterford Township gas station.

Officials said the machine was stolen at 1:23 a.m. July 14 from the Clark gas station at 3510 Highland Road.

The man used the machine to fill up a tire on a silver four-door Pontiac Grand Am SE, police said. Moments later, he unbolted the machine and dragged it away, according to authorities.

Police believe the man loaded the machine into the Grand Am.

The man is described as white, 40 years old and heavy-set with a shaved head. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

You can see surveillance footage below.

