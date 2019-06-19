Man charged after 81-year-old woman mugged, carjacked outside Waterford grocery store

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has been charged with carjacking an 81-year-old woman outside a grocery store in Waterford Township.

The attack happened Friday at Tenuta's Food Lane on Sashabaw Road, officials said. Employees told police the victim was a regular of the store.

An employee said the woman was in line for her register and Marqus Fitzgerald Young was close behind. She said Young waited outside and grabbed the older woman's purse.

When the woman collapsed to the ground, Young tried to flee, but his vehicle got stuck on a curb, according to authorities.

Young ran back to the woman, grabbed her keys and drove away in her white 2018 Dodge Journey, police said.

Waterford police said Young could be connected to a June 3 robbery outside the Waterford Township Senior Center. A purse was grabbed from a 76-year-old woman during that incident.

Young was arrested Sunday in connection with both incidents. Police said he confessed to both incidents.

Young was arraigned Wednesday at 51st District Court in Waterford Township on charges of unarmed robbery, larceny from a person and unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is scheduled to return to court July 2.

