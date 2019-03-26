Man charged with arson in alleged firebombing of Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT - A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the firebombing of an apartment building on the city's west side.

James Bishop Craft II is accused of starting a fire at a complex on Schaefer Highway Friday.

Craft is accused is throwing an object containing accelerants through the living room window of the home and the 16-year-old girl sustained third-degree burns as a result, according to a release.

There were seven additional people inside the home at the time of the firebombing including four adults and three children. All were transported to a hospital.

“Evidence suggests that an object containing an accelerant was thrown throughout the living room into a window causing fire damage in the apartment,” a prosecutor said.

“There is a complainant in this case who received a third degree burn over 60 percent of her body, in result of this defendant’s actions your honor,” a prosecutor said.

A judge granted Craft a $400,000 bond. He’s not allowed to interact with the victim.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.