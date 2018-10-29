Man charged with burglarizing home of missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs has been missing from her Wisconsin home since Monday Oct. 15, 2018.

BARRON, Wis. - Police have received over 2,000 tips and closed over 1,875 of them in the search for a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl.

Jayme Closs went missing in the wake of a shooting that took the lives of her parents. A 911 call was made from the home on Oct. 15 and when officers arrived they discovered two dead adults in what they called a "violent crime scene."

Jayme Closs was described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with green eyes and blond or strawberry hair.

Police later identified the deceased as Jayme's parents: James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46. As of Monday at 5 p.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing teen. Police provided a phone number on their Facebook page, asking for tips 1-855-744-3879. They have also provided an email address jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.

On Saturday police said they arrested Kyle Jaenke, 32, for burglary at the Closs home. He has been cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of Jayme Closs, according to police. He was charged with burglary and bail jumping.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is expected to share updates on its Facebook page.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.