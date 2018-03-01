Man charged with murder after video shows woman's body dragged on Detroit's westside

DETROIT - A man has been charged in connection to a woman's death Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Surveillance camera records man dumping body on Detroit's west side

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Rudolph Lawton Henderson in connection with the homicide of Annetta Nelson.

A video posted on Facebook shows a man dragging the partially clothed body of Nelson in broad daylight from a home in the 11600 block of Winthrop Street.

According to authorities, Detroit police officers saw Nelson lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and not breathing. Medics were dispatched to the location and, when they arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by police led to the arrest of Henderson, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.