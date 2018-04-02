Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman at Inkster apartment

Jerome Jamal Duckwyler is charged with first-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting March 29, 2018 in Inkster. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - A 35-year-old Inkster man faces a first-degree murder charge after a woman was fatally shot Thursday at the Cherry Hill Manor Apartments on Cherry Hill Road.

Jerome Jamal Duckwyler was arraigned Sunday on first-degree murder and felony firearm charges.

Neighbors told police they heard a loud noise at about 6 a.m. Thursday. A man brought his 4-year-old son to the neighbor's door and asked them to take care of him because he and his girlfriend were fighting. He also told the neighbors to call 911.

Officers found a woman in an apartment with fatal gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder.

The man left the scene shortly before officers arrived and turned himself in at the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct.

