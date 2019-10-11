Man charged with setting fire that killed mother, 2-year-old girl in Detroit apartment

DETROIT - A man is facing seven felony charges after he allegedly set clothing on fire in his girlfriend's apartment to send her a message, resulting in the death of a mother and her 2-year-old daughter in the apartment above, according to officials.

The fire started Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in 9500 block of Brace Street in Detroit.

Dmarco Latham, 24, of Detroit, is accused of setting the fire by putting clothing on a stove in his girlfriend's apartment because he was mad at her. The fire moved into the upstairs apartment, trapping a family of four, according to authorities.

Star Milligan, 31, was found inside a back room shielding her daughter, Mylah "Princess" Milligan, from the smoke and fire, police said. Milligan and Mylah did not survive, officials said.

Milligan's son, 8-year-old Mikell Milligan, was injured. He and his father were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, medical officials said.

A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the fire, police said. She was treated at the scene by medical officials.

Police said Latham's girlfriend was the target of the arson. She was not home at the time of the fire, but Latham was trying to send her a message, according to authorities.

Latham is charged with two counts of felony murder, there counts of first-degree arson and two counts of arson -- preparation to burn.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday at 36th District Court.

