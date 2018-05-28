Man collapses, dies in Detroit after being shot in retaliation for stabbing, police say

A man collapsed and died on the Southfield Service Drive after being shot, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man was killed Monday after being shot in retaliation for a stabbing on the city's west side.

The man got into a confrontation with a 29-year-old man in the 9600 block of Archdale Street, police said.

When the first man stabbed the 29-year-old, the 29-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The shooting victim fled on foot and collapsed on the Southfield Service Drive, where he was found and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said the 29-year-old man is under police custody at the hospital. He's listed in temporary serious condition.

