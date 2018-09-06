Man convicted in 2001 murder released after 16 years in prison

DETROIT - After spending 16 years behind bars for a murder he says he didn't commit, a Detroit man was released on bond Thursday.

Mubarez Ahmed walked out of the William Dickerson Detention Facility to warm embraces after a judge granted him a new trial in a 2001 murder case.

"Wow," Ahmed said. "Just the freedom, the air, the trees -- just the freedom itself."

He said he was unsure if this day would come.

"I don't think words can describe how I feel," Ahmed said.

Ahmed was convicted of second-degree murder in 2002, but the Michigan Innocence Clinic worked on his case for nine years.

"Before (David Moran, the director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic) came into my life in 2009 and did what he did for me -- today wouldn't be possible without them," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said his first stop will be to visit the graves of his mother and brother. He plans to spend time with his family, including his No. 1 supporter: Aziz Hassan.

"That's my angel," Ahmed said. "Without him, I probably would have never did it."

Hassan said he never doubted Ahmed.

"I've been standing by his side," Hassan said. "I knew this day would come."

Ahmed said Thursday isn't about his future worries or legal hurdles, but about getting a glimpse of total freedom.

