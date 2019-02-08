Man crushed to death by vehicle in Wayne County landfill accident

Police said it appears the victim was hauling trash to the landfill when he experienced mechanical problems with his vehicle.

NEW BOSTON, Mich. - A 34-year-old man was crushed to death Friday morning at the Carleton Farms Landfill, police said.

According to the Sumpter Township police, at around 8:20 a.m. officers responded to a fatal crash at Carleton Farms Landfill on Clark Road.

Police said it appears the victim was hauling trash to the landfill when he experienced mechanical problems with his vehicle. He was being assisted in maneuvering by a piece of heavy machinery.

At some point, the victim exited his vehicle without the knowledge of the machinery operator and was crushed to death by his vehicle when it was moved by the heavy machinery, police said.

The victim is a Canadian citizen. He was working for a Canadian trucking company.

No further information is being released. The investigation is ongoing.



