Man detained by citizens for breaking into vehicles angrily destroys Wyandotte police phone

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man detained by several citizens after breaking into multiple vehicles angrily smashed the Wyandotte police phone after his arrest because he was told to hang up, officials said.

Officers were called at 11:57 p.m. Aug. 2 to the Smugglers Run pub at 1 St. John Street in Wyandotte.

Officers said Jacob Anthony Macko, 26, had been detained by several citizens after forcing entry into four vehicles.

Macko got into two vehicles by shattering the windows, but the other two vehicles were unlocked, according to authorities.

All the stolen property from the vehicles was recovered at the scene, including two credit cards, police said.

Once Macko got to the police station, he was allowed to use the phone, officials said. When he was told to get off the phone, Macko became irate and smashed the receiver against the counter, according to authorities.

Macko is charged with malicious destruction of police property, malicious destruction of personal property, breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

He was arraigned Aug. 5 and is being held on a $500 cash bond, officials said. He is due to return to 27th District Court on Thursday.

