Man dies after being shot multiple times on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened on a driveway in the 11400 block of Somerset Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Saturday. A man was shot multiple times and died during the shooting, police say.

Police were in the area for at least four hours overnight. Witnesses reported seeing bodies on the ground.

The gunman was seen speeding away southbound on Somerset Avenue in a gray Chrysler 200. Police said the victim is 28 to 30 years old.

