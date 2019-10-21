Man dies after losing control of ATV, crashing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. - An 84-year-old man died Saturday when he lost control and crashed his all-terrain vehicle in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

According to officials, Charles Edward Dedic was riding his ATV on his property near Rock.

An investigation showed that the ATV rolled over and Dedic was ejected from it. He was pinned under the vehicle in a water hole, officials said.

His son found him about half an hour later and called for help around 2:45 p.m.

Department of Natural Resources conservation officers used an automated external defibrillator to help provide CPR until first responders arrived.

Because of the rough terrain, a DNR patrol truck transported Dedic while authorities tried to save him.

