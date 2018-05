OAK PARK, Mich. - A Southfield man was electrocuted Monday when a live wire came in contact with his truck in Oak Park.

It happened at about 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Police said the dump bed of the truck was partially up and came in contact with a live wire. The man was killed instantly. He was 54.

