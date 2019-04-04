Man exposes himself to employee while trying on underwear at Lover's Lane, Plymouth police say

Police said this man exposed himself while trying on underwear at Lover's Lane in Plymouth. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a Lover's Lane employee while trying on pairs of underwear at the store in Plymouth, according to authorities.

Officials said the man asked for a pair of mesh underwear and asked the employee if they looked OK. He asked for a different size, and when she returned, he was standing outside the changing room exposing himself, police said.

The employee told him to get back in the changing room, officials said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the photos above. It is believed he was driving a white Lincoln MKX.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth detectives at 734-453-1234.

