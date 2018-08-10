Man faces charges in fatal shooting of 41-year-old after exchange at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - A man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 41-year-old victim at a Citgo gas station in Detroit.

Detroit police said in a release that Deangelo Terrell Davis, 41, exchanged words with the victim at a gas station in the 15400 block of Schoolcraft on May 28, 2018. The victim then entered a vehicle and pulled out of the parking lot.

Davis allegedly followed behind the victim in a Chevy Equinox. Police say he pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim.

Investigators located Davis with assistance of green light video. A search warrant was obtained and executed. Davis was arrested in the 14500 block of Whitcomb on July 18, 2018 and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

Davis was arraigned on July 20 and faces the following charges:

First-degree homicide-murder, premeditated

Assault with intent to murder

Weapons, felony firearm

Davis is being held without bond at the Wayne County Jail.

