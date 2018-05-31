LIVE: Man faces sentencing in death of 3-year-old boy who found gun in Clinton Twp.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 29-year-old man faces sentencing Thursday morning after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself with a gun that was dropped on the ground in Clinton Township.

Lamonte Odell Johnson, of Mount Clemens, was found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearms violations.

The shooting happened June 20, 2017. The boy, Cameron Dillard, fatally shot himself after he found a gun at the Newport Arms apartment complex on Lotus Street.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3-year-old fatally shot in Clinton Township

Cameron was playing with a group of children with his mother nearby when his mother heard a shot and noticed he had fallen down. Investigators said Cameron had found a handgun on the ground and accidentally fired it, striking himself.

It happened at about 1 p.m.

The family took him to McLaren Macomb Hospital. He died at the hospital.

Johnson, who goes by the street name "Bop," was taken into custody at a gas station on Detroit's west side. He was arrested by the Macomb County FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

