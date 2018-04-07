Man facing charges after masturbating, refusing to leave Farmington Hills Tim Hortons

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A man is facing charges after he was caught Monday masturbating in a Farmington Hills Tim Hortons and then refused to leave.

Ali Mohamed Ali, 39, was charged with disorderly person obscene conduct, disturbing the peace and failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

The manager of the restaurant at 38200 10 Mile Road called police just before 9 a.m. to report that a man with his hands down his pants was making other customers uncomfortable. She had asked him to leave two times before contacting the police.

Police found Ali sitting with his arms crossed, his legs spread apart and his penis erect. He was staring toward the cashier counter and televisions. The officer said Ali's pants were zipped and his belt was buckled but his pants were still loose enough to fit his hands inside.

Ali spoke broken English and was able to understand basic commands, but wasn't able to provide information, such as his address or the city where he lives, police said. Police were unable to interview the man due to the language barrier, but later found an expired employment authorization card from the Department of Homeland Security, indicating that he is from Sudan. Ali is scheduled for a deportation hearing in June due to the expired work permit.

Ali has a criminal history and was released from prison in November for a sex offense. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

