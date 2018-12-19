Man finds his friend shot to death inside home in Southwest Detroit, police say

DETROIT - A man found his friend fatally shot Wednesday inside a home in Southwest Detroit, according to police.

The discovery was made at a home on 31st Street, a block away from I-94 between West Grant Boulevard and Livernois Avenue.

Officials said a number of gunshots were fired but nobody in the area heard them.

Neighbors were shocked as they watched Detroit police homicide investigators comb over every inch of the house. They said the man who lives at the home is in his 40s and always walks his dog.

His friend found him dead in the dining room of the home, police said.

The man was shot in the chest, according to authorities.

"He came to take his friend here and found him dead and bleeding," Detroit police Cmdr. Whitney Walton said.

Detroit fire crews were also called to the house after police found gas cans and cannabis oil in the home, officials said. At the time, it was unclear if they were walking into a possible meth lab, police said.

