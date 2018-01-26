Man found dead in front of Detroit church; accidental overdose, police say

DETROIT - A man found dead outside a Detroit church on Jan. 1 died of an accidental drug overdose, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Man found dead in front of Detroit church; authorities say he may have froze to death
Dwayne Johnson was found about 6 a.m. in front of Shady Grove Church on McDougall Street.
A medical unit went to the church and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said Johnson had cocaine, fentanyl and synthetic opioid U-47700 in his system.
