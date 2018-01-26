Man found dead in front of Detroit church; accidental overdose, police say

A man was found dead in front of a church on Detroit's east side on Monday, January 1, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man found dead outside a Detroit church on Jan. 1 died of an accidental drug overdose, police said.

Dwayne Johnson was found about 6 a.m. in front of Shady Grove Church on McDougall Street.

A medical unit went to the church and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Johnson had cocaine, fentanyl and synthetic opioid U-47700 in his system.

