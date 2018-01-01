Man found dead in front of Detroit church; authorities say he may have froze to death

DETROIT - A man was found dead sitting outside of a church Monday morning on Detroit’s east side.
Police said the man was found at about 6 a.m. in front of the Shady Grove Church on McDougall Street.
A medical unit responded to the church and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the man may have froze to death.
Temperatures dropped to -2 degrees in the city of Detroit overnight.
Police said the man has not been identified.
