Man found dead in front of Detroit church; authorities say he may have froze to death

DETROIT - A man was found dead sitting outside of a church Monday morning on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the man was found at about 6 a.m. in front of the Shady Grove Church on McDougall Street.

A medical unit responded to the church and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man may have froze to death.

Temperatures dropped to -2 degrees in the city of Detroit overnight.

Police said the man has not been identified.

