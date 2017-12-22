Man found guilty in deadly Detroit shooting goes 6 years without being sentenced

DETROIT - A man who was arrested, charged and convicted in a deadly Detroit shooting six years ago still hasn't been sentenced.

In December 2011, Leroy Moon was convicted in the February 2009 fatal shooting of Shawn Johnson on Detroit's east side.

Moon was arrested, tried and convicted, but then the process stalled. It's been six years since his conviction, and Moon is finally set to be sentenced for his crimes.

Detroit has one of the busiest court systems in the country because the crime rate is so high, so one of the hundreds of plea deals that happen every week got lost in the shuffle.

Moon was 70 years old at his 2009 arraignment. Officials said Moon shot and killed Johnson, 36, outside his Asian Fisheries store after he caught Johnson urinating on his building.

Officials said Johnson and his wife got a police ticket for driving with a flat tire and were forced to walk home when Johnson needed to go to the bathroom. At the time, she told Local 4 about the horror of the fight that led to her husband's death.

"While he was lying there, his last words were, 'Baby, I'm gone. I'm dead,'" she said.

Two years later, Moon pleaded his first-degree murder charge and felony firearms violation down to a manslaughter charge.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Moon has serious medical issues and competency problems, which delayed hearings.

But Prosecutor Kym Worthy's spokesperson, Maria Miller, told Local 4 that a pretrial hearing was scheduled according to the docket entry, but didn't happen on May 21, 2014.

While the matter was pending, the assistant prosecuting attorney handling the case left the office, and at some point, they lost track of the case, Miller said.

"Once it was confirmed that defendant Moon had not been sentenced, WCPO requested a new sentence date," Miller said. "Judge (Diane) Hathaway has set the date of Jan. 9, 2018."

The case getting lost in the shuffle added insult to injury for Johnson's widow.

Local 4 tried to catch up with Mildred Johnson and Moon, but couldn't reach them.

