Man found guilty in murder of Detroit Marine 'Chef Doug,' human trafficking of 17-year-old girl

DETROIT - A Detroit man was found guilty Monday in the murder of a Marine and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

Travun Eugen-Jani Baskerville was found guilty of killing Douglas "Chef Doug" Calhoun June 1, 2017, when they got into an argument at Baskerville's home in the 14600 block of Burgess.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Baskerville had been engaged in the human trafficking of a 16-year-old girl. That girl, who is now 17, called Calhoun on June 1, 2017, and arranged to meet him at Baskerville's home. Calhoun went to the home, got into an argument with Baskerville and was killed, the prosecutor's office said.

Baskerville fatally shot Calhoun and took his body to a vacant home, according to the prosecutor. His body was found July 7 at a vacant house on Greydale Avenue. The girl led police to the body.

The medical examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Baskerville was found guilty of second-degree murder, human trafficking enterprise involving death, human trafficking of a minor for criminal sexual activity, child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony firearms violation.

He is expected to be sentenced Aug. 7 before Judge Qiana Lillard.

Explicit details revealed during preliminary hearing

The first witness to take the stand was Baskerville's 17-year-old ex-girlfriend. She said she was 16 years old when she and Baskerville started dating.

According to her testimony, Baskerville regularly set up sexual appointments for his girlfriend. She said Calhoun went to Baskerville's home for such an appointment. An ad was posted to Backpage for the services beginning in August 2016.

She told the court an argument ensued after Calhoun demanded to be able to have sexual intercourse without a condom. The witness said the argument escalated and Baskerville pulled a gun and shot Calhoun. She told the court they dragged Calhoun's body into the backyard of a vacant home and dumped his body in a dumpster.

The prosecution played a phone recording of Baskerville calling the girlfriend from jail telling her to stay quiet and that he would be willing to take the blame.

A Detroit police detective was the next person to take the stand and told the court about her investigation into the death of Calhoun. She specializes in cellphone forensics.

She discussed the evidence that was found on Baskerville’s phone.

Body found in barrel

Calhoun's body was found July 7, 2017, stuffed in a barrel at a vacant home on Greydale Avenue in Detroit. The former U.S. Marine had been missing since the morning of June 1, 2017. He returned to his home around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit after a night out with his friends. He let them know by phone that he had made it home safely.

That was the last time anyone heard from Calhoun. His vehicle was later found near Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road on Detroit's west side.

Calhoun a no-show at 2 jobs

Calhoun also failed to show up for either of his two jobs after he went missing. "Chef Doug" is how friends and customers know the personal chef and caterer. He didn't show up for a job June 2, 2017, and didn't make a flight to a big event in St. Louis that weekend.

"What I'm feeling, I can't describe it," said Eric Phillips, Calhoun's brother-in-law.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.