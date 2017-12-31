Man found shot, killed at Ypsilanti Township housing complex

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are investigating Sunday at an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township after a man was shot and killed.

Officials said the 50-year-old man was found shot within the complex.

A trail of blood led to another building off Grove Road just outside the complex, where police set up a second scene, officials said.

Officers got a call about shots fired, and they arrived shortly thereafter to begin the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

