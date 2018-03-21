Man found shot to death inside burned house in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - City officials said a 24-year-old man was found shot to death inside a house that burned Sunday night in Highland Park.

The fire at 238 Richton Street was reported about 9 p.m. Sunday, city spokesperson Marli Blackman said. Officials went to investigate the cause of the fire and found the man's body.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his head. He has been identified but his identity is not being released at this time.

Blackman believes this may be a drug-related murder. There was another murder at the home last year. It is believe to be a known drug house.

