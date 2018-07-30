Man found slumped over wheel in Detroit after overdosing in meth lab inside van, MSP says

Michigan State Police troopers found a man unconscious in the van due to an overdose. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers said a man overdosed inside a van Monday at northbound M-10 and I-94 in Detroit.

Troopers were called to the area around 4:10 p.m. They found a man slumped over the wheel of a blue GMC van.

The man had overdosed and had a methamphetamine lab in the van, troopers said.

Troopers administered NARCAN at the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital, but he was determined to be brain dead, according to MSP.

Members of the MSP Meth Lab Response Team recovered the cook from the van and disposed of it, police said. It was no longer in use when the photo below was taken, MSP said.

Officials removed the cook from the meth lab inside the van. (WDIV)

