Man ignores barricade, killed by passing train in Royal Oak, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man from Bloomfield Hills was killed when he was struck by an Amtrak train Saturday in Royal Oak.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 1 a.m., when a group of men disregarded a pedestrian railroad barricade as a train was approaching the area. As the group ran across the tracks, one man lost his footing and was struck by the train.

Paramedics rushed him to Beaumont Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

