Man in critical condition after shots fired through front door of Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police have many unanswered questions regarding an Eastpointe shooting that left a man in critical condition late Wednesday night.

A quiet neighborhood near 9 Mile Road was disrupted by violence when shots were fired from a car into a home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastpointe police: Man shot through front door of home on Tuscany Avenue

According to police, the shooting happened about 10:55 p.m. in the 22400 block of Tuscany Avenue.

A woman called police saying that her 28-year-old boyfriend had been shot inside their home. An initial police investigation found that the man had been shot through the front door of the home by two other men wearing all dark clothing.

The man is in critical condition.

Those two suspects were last seen driving a dark colored car north on Tuscany Avenue toward 9 Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

