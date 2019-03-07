Eastpointe police: Man shot through front door of home on Tuscany Avenue

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition late Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened about 10:55 p.m. in the 22400 block of Tuscany Avenue.

A woman called police saying that her 28-year-old boyfriend had been shot inside their home. An initial police investigation found that the man had been shot through the front door of the home by two other males wearing all dark clothing.

Those two suspects were last seen driving a dark colored car north on Tuscany Avenue toward 9 Mile Road.

If you have any information you're asked to call Eastpointe police 586-445-5100.

