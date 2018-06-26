Man in critical condition after vehicle crash, being struck by another vehicle on I-94 at 12 Mile

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A vehicle crash closed I-94 at 12 Mile in Roseville early Tuesday morning, and it also led to one man being sent to the hospital.

The vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. The driver of a white Cadillac got out of his car after the accident and was then struck by a different vehicle.

The man was rushed to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Michigan State police and Roseville police investigated the crash.

