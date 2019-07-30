Man in custody in fatal beating of Berkley man after car crash in Detroit

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man who is charged with open murder in connection with the fatal beating of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24, has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

Lawrence James Davis was arrested without incident at an apartment building near 8 Mile and Telegraph roads, police said. He was being taken to a detention center.

Davis, 23, is charged with open murder in connection with the beating death of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24. Police said Davis and Wingate were involved in a crash after 1 a.m. July 22 on Livernois Avenue near West Davison Street.

Davis and Wingate got out of their vehicles and walked into a nearby gas station parking lot, where Davis is accused of striking Wingate in the head, according to authorities.

The Detroit Police Department SWAT Team was on the move Friday night, checking a house near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street, looking for Davis.Tipsters told police there was a party at a duplex Thursday night and Davis was there. A tipster thought Davis was hiding in the basement.

Police searched the home but there was no sign of Davis on Friday night.

Tyler Wingate (WDIV)

After Wingate fell, Davis continued to strike and kick him, police said. Davis fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Detroit police officers were called to the area around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found Wingate lying on the ground of the gas station parking lot in the 13500 block of Livernois Avenue.

The two damaged vehicles were nearby, police said.

Medical officials took Wingate to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers had been searching for Davis since July 22.

