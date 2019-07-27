Detroit SWAT Team searches for man charged in fatal beating of Berkley man after car crash

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department SWAT Team was on the move Friday night, checking a house near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street, looking for a man charged in connection with the fatal beating of a Berkley man.

Police sources said some of Lawrence James Davis' family members live in a duplex there.

Davis, 23, is charged with open murder in connection with the beating death of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24.

Lawrence James Davis

Police said Davis and Wingate were involved in a crash after 1 a.m. Monday on Livernois Avenue near West Davison Street.

Davis and Wingate got out of their vehicles and walked into a nearby gas station parking lot, where Davis is accused of striking Wingate in the head, according to authorities.

Tipsters told police there was a party at the duplex Thursday night and Davis was there. A tipster thought Davis was hiding in the basement.

Police searched the home but there was no sign of Davis.

Police sources said they believe Davis is still in the area, bouncing from house to house.

Tyler Wingate (WDIV)

After Wingate fell, Davis continued to strike and kick him, police said.

Davis fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Detroit police officers were called to the area around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found Wingate lying on the ground of the gas station parking lot in the 13500 block of Livernois Avenue.

The two damaged vehicles were nearby, police said.

Medical officials took Wingate to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detroit investigators identified Davis as a suspect.

Police are still searching for him.

Here is a recent update from Detroit police Chief James Craig on the case:

