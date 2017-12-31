Man killed after being hit by drunken driver, another vehicle on I-696 in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Detroit man died after being hit by a drunken driver and another vehicle early Sunday on I-696 in Oakland County, police said

Police said the 45-year-old victim was waving vehicles around his disabled car, which was stuck on westbound I-696 near Inkster Road, when he was hit at about 1 a.m.

He was hit and run over by two vehicles, police said. Both drivers stayed at the scene.

The alleged at-fault driver, a 34-year-old Farmington Hills man, submitted to a preliminary breath test, which determined he was driving drunk, police said.

The 34-year-old is being housed at the Oakland County Jail.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.