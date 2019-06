Police said the victim jumped in front of the driver's vehicle

DETROIT - A fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Michigan Avenue and Wabash Street on Sunday morning is being investigated.

Police said the victim jumped in front of the driver's vehicle in the area. The driver was traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue when the crash happened.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and died there.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.