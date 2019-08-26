Man killed in motorcycle crash on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT - Friends and family gathered Sunday on Fort Street to remember Michael Blackwell.
Blackwell was killed just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Fort Street near Schaefer Highway.
A friend said Blackwell may have taken a curve too quickly, causing him to lose control.
Blackwell struck a light pole and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses. You can donate here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.