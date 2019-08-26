Man killed in motorcycle crash on Detroit's southwest side

Michael Blackwell was killed Aug. 24, 2019 after he crashed a motorcycle in southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Friends and family gathered Sunday on Fort Street to remember Michael Blackwell.

Blackwell was killed just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Fort Street near Schaefer Highway.

A friend said Blackwell may have taken a curve too quickly, causing him to lose control.

Blackwell struck a light pole and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses. You can donate here.

