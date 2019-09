STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A fire left one person dead Wednesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Victory Circle in Sterling Heights.

The victim in a man in his late 60s.

Sterling Heights firefighters responded to the home in a neighborhood near Van Dyke and 17 Mile Road. The victim was pulled from the home.

Video shows damage to the house. Firefighters busted at least one basement window.

The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters respond to a house fire Sept. 25, 2019 in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

