Man loses control of SUV, strikes pedestrian, crashes into Bloomfield Township Costco

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Costco in Bloomfield Township just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

It was near the intersection of Telegraph and Square Lake roads.

According to authorities, an 80-year-old man was backing his Ford Explorer up when he lost control of the vehicle, striking another vehicle and an 84-year-old man. After striking the pedestrian, the SUV came to a stop on top of a merchandise display in front of the store.

The vehicle struck by the Explorer incurred only minor damage. The pedestrian was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac by the Bloomfield Township Fire Department. He is being treated for an injury he suffered to his hand.

No other injuries were reported.

