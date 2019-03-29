Man naked from the waist down arrested in Troy on suspicion of drunk driving, police say

TROY, Mich. - Adam Corie Lafave, a 30-year-old man from Sterling Heights, was taken into custody on March 22 after blowing a .165 percent on a breathalyzer test.

According to authorities, Troy police officers were called near the intersection of Rochester Road and Player Drive at about 6 a.m. for reports of a disabled vehicle blocking lanes. At the location, police located a Chrysler sedan that was missing tires, had a broken front tie rod and was leaking oil.

Police believe the vehicle struck the curb at a high speed.

Police said officers approached the vehicle and spoke with Lafave, who was in the driver's seat and was naked from the waist down. Lafave said he had left his friend’s house in Clinton Township and heading to his home in Sterling Heights, police said.

When asked, police said, Lafave admitted to consuming alcohol more than two hours prior. He was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations with a towel wrapped around his waist, but the officers noted that he performed poorly. He submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of .165 percent.

He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

