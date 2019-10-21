Man peers through windows of Bloomfield Township home in middle of night

A man accused of peering into a Bloomfield Township home in the middle of the night on Oct. 19, 2019. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who was caught on video peering into the windows of a Bloomfield Township home in the middle of the night.

Officials said the man was outside a home in the 1000 block of Forest Glen Court around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The homeowner noticed the footage while reviewing her home security system, authorities said.

The man was peering into windows and standing near the front doors, police said.

He was carrying a skateboard and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

