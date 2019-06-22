Man physically assaulted in Detroit while trying to protect sister

The victim, 24, was left seriously injured with multiple bruises on his face and head.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a physical assault that happened in the area of Plainview and Warren avenues around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim and his sister were walking when a red Dodge truck pulled up. One of the attackers asked if the young lady was a prostitute. The victim told the attackers his sister wasn't a prostitute. Police said the attackers then exited the truck and started kicking, beating and stomping on the victim until he was unconscious, then drove off.

One of the attackers is described as a white man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and another white man reportedly 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a pony tail.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

