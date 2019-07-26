Man physically assaulted, woman sexually assaulted by mountain biker in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man on a mountain bike who physically assaulted another man and sexually assaulted a woman, according to authorities.

The incident happened after 7 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of East Forrest Avenue on Detroit's east side, police said.

Police said the suspect is known to the victims. It's unclear if the alleged assaults happened inside or outside the home. The man fled the scene after physically assaulting the other man and sexually assaulting the woman, officials said.

He is a black man in his 50s with a medium build, short hair and a clean-shaven face, police said. He was wearing a black shirt and brown pants.

Police said he was riding on a blue mountain bike.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.