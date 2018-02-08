Man removed from court after outbursts during hearing in fatal shooting of teen in Warren

Larry Londra Walker appears briefly at his preliminary examination before being removed by deputies for multiple outbursts on Thursday, February 8, 2018. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A 25-year-old man was removed from the courtroom Thursday morning after multiple interruptions during his preliminary hearing in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Warren.

Larry Londra Walker was charged with one count of first-degree homicide and a felony firearms violation.

The shooting happened April 24, 2017. Kenneth Cutts, 17, was shot in the neck and died the next day.

Walker refused to go to a competency hearing but was found competent to stand trial. He is being held without bond and was bound over for trial.

Preliminary hearing gets underway

Walker tried filing a motion before the hearing got underway. The judge told him that any motions must go through his attorney.

Cedric Smith-Cole was the first witness to take the stand at the preliminary hearing.

Smith-Cole told the court Walker was present when Cutts was shot.

Walker attempted to make an objection. The judge ordered him to remain quiet during the proceedings.

“If you interrupt the proceedings one more time the deputies will remove you from this courtroom and we’ll conduct this preliminary examination without your presence,” the judge said. “I do not want you to say anything because if you say anything it’s going to be used against you and it could hurt your case.”

The prosecution continued asking Smith-Cole about the day in question.

Walker objected again and was removed from the courtroom.

The court took a brief recess until video conference could be set up.

Watch deputies remove Walker from the courtroom below:

The prosecution rested after Smith-Cole left the stand.

The defense called Officer David Michelis to take the stand. He was asked about the report taken from Smith-Cole after the shooting. The questioning referred to how Smith-Cole relayed suspect information to the officer.

During final arguments, the defense attorney argued the prosecution didn't have enough evidence to support premeditated murder. The judge disagreed.

Walker was bound over for trial.

Kenneth Cutts killed

People who live in the neighborhood near Paige Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard said teens have been fighting repeatedly in the street.

They said those fistfights have recently ended with gunfire.

"It was just guys, and they were just fighting each other down there," said Lisa Chapman, who said she is fed up with the fighting and gunfire.

Warren police were called to the neighborhood on April 22 on a report of shots fired. Two shell casings were found, but no one was injured.

Sources said two males rolled up on April 24 and started shooting. Kenneth Cutts, 17, was hit in the neck and taken to St. John Hospital.

Teen dies in hospital

Cutts died about 12:30 a.m. the next day, Warren police said.

Roseville senior, football star, "innocent victim" in Warren shooting. What his friend said just bf he died in his arms, today on #Local4. pic.twitter.com/jnE3gQSce3 — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) April 25, 2017

Friend describes moments after shooting

Cutts' best friend held him in his arms while they waited for an ambulance.

Cutts was a senior at Roseville High School and a star football player. His friend, Cedric-Smith Cole, was involved in a fight after a basketball game on Sunday. Cutts went to meet Cole on Monday when the same men from the fight rolled up and started shooting, police said.

"I pulled him in the house and grabbed the towels, but there was too much blood," Cole said. "I was holding his hand. I told him, 'If you die, bro, I love you.' Then I squeezed his hand, and then he died."

