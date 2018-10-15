Man run over by lawn mower while trying to kill son with chainsaw

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A man who police say was run over with a lawn mower while trying to kill his son with a chainsaw has had to have his leg amputated.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that a warrant for 76-year-old Douglas Ferguson couldn't be served until Tuesday because of the severity of his injuries.

According to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office release, officers called to a home June 28 found Ferguson bleeding from his leg and head. A preliminary investigation indicated he had tried to attack his son with a running chain saw while he son mowed the yard.

Detectives say the father and son had an ongoing feud.

Ferguson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating probation. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.