Man scares off would-be thieves with BB gun in Detroit's Boston Edison neighborhood

DETROIT - A Detroit man said he scared off two men with a BB gun Friday when they broke into his Boston Edison home.

"I hear some rustling and then I hear a loud boom. I came downstairs and they saw me and took off running through the alley," Corey Watts said.

Watts said he encountered two men who busted into his house through the back door.

At the same time of the break-in, police received reports of shots fired, but Watts said he only used a BB gun.

"I heard shots but I don't know where they came from," he said.

The men tried running to a Ford Escape that was parked by a nearby alley. The SUV is registered to a neighbor on the street.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.