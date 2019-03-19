Man sentenced in Roseville bowling alley assault

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - In October 2018, a vicious attack in a bowling alley in Roseville was caught on camera. On Tuesday, one of the two men involved was sentenced.

The assault happened at Apollo Lanes on Gratiot Avenue. The video shows Quinton Kisor, 31, of Detroit, and another man attack an employee. At one point, the employee was struck in the head with a bowling ball.

Kisor pleaded guilty in December to one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon. Branden Moore, 31, of Clinton Township, was also charged.

A judge sentenced Kisor to two years of probation, with the first year in the county jail. People are wondering why Kisor got a short sentence. Some have called it a slap on the wrist.

The sentencing for Kisor lasted less than four minutes. The employee Kisor and Moore were charged with assaulting said the pair and a group of friends were breaking alley rules so he shut off their lanes. That's when the situation escalated.

"I had asked one of them to stop recording me with his phone that he had in my face," Andrew Rosenmayer, the employee who was assaulted, said. "Somebody threw a punch at me and hit me on the chin and then I threw a water bottle."

"I had a large gash in the back of my head. I also had a concussion," Rosenmayer said.

Kisor pleaded guilty to the assault but did not say much before he was sentenced.

"I just want to say I'm sorry to the victim," Kisor said. "This should have never have happened."

What happened

Video from inside Apollo Lanes shows the two men violently attacking an employee after they were asked to leave, according to police.

The men were part of a group that was at the bowling alley on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville around 11:45 p.m., police said.

While they were bowling, the group became unruly and started causing a disturbance, officials said. They were asked to leave by a 28-year-old Roseville man who works at the bowling alley, police said.

Several members of the group surrounded the bowling counter where the employee was standing, officials said. Kisor reached over the counter and punched the employee in the face while Moore stepped behind the counter and began to violently beat the employee, according to authorities.

Kisor picked up a bar stool during the fight and struck the employee on the head, police said. He then picked up a blue bowling ball and smashed the employee on the back of the head, according to officials.

Moore punched and kicked the employee in the face and body, police said.

When the employee fell to the ground, video shows the men continuing to kick him in the head.

Police said the men left the bowling alley after the fight.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

You can see a video of the fight below. WARNING: The video of the fight contains violent and graphic content.

